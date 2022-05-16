US Marshals Nab Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Near Widener University

Members of the US Marshals Service and local authorities arrested a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Widener University, authorities said.

Jihad Perry, 43, of Chester, was arrested in New Castle, Delaware around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, Chester City police said. He was wanted on murder and gun charges, as well as state parole violations.

Police have yet to identify the victim shot and killed on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street and found at 14th and Potter Streets around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The victim was not a student at the university, police previously said.

The details of the arraignment were not immediately available on public court records.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.