U.S Marshals Capture Delco Bowling Alley Shooting Suspect

A man accused of firing shots at the mother of his child at a Delaware County bowling alley earlier this month was captured by members of the U.S Marshals Service in Philadelphia Tuesday, authorities said.

Jamil D. Wynder, 28, is accused of firing multiple shots at his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend during an alleged child custody dispute outside Wynnewood Lanes on the 2200 block of Haverford Road in Ardmore around 10:20 p.m on Aug. 13, according to Haverford Township police.

The woman was left with a superficial wound to the chest, and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The child was not at the scene during the shooting, authorities said.

Wynder fled the scene prior to police arrival.

He was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Wynder was sent to Delaware County Prison on $750,000 cash bail.

