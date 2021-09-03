Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
U.S Marshals Capture Chester City Fugitive Wanted For Alleged Role As Shooting Getaway Driver

Nicole Acosta
Monica Powell
Monica Powell Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department

A 50-year-old Chester City fugitive was arrested by U.S Marshals for her role as a getaway driver in a shooting that left a woman injured, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2112 Madison Street for a shooting and found a woman who was shot in the upper left leg around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

The woman told officers that she was “set up” and shot during a robbery, police said.

An investigation ensued when detectives learned that Monica Powell was driving the woman through an alleyway before she slowed down, allowing a man who she described as a "black male with light complexion" emerged with a gun in his hand and approached the passenger side of the car, police said.

The man allegedly ordered the victim to unlock her door, so she pleaded with Powell to drive off, police said.

Powell unlocked the door which allowed the gunman to enter the car, police said.

The gunman reportedly ordered the victim to “Give me all you got”, however, he never addressed Powell, police said.

The gunman then shot the victim and eventually pulled her out of the passenger seat of the car, police said.

The gunman then returned to the car and drove off with Powell, police said.

Powell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on March 5. She has been charged with robbery and related offenses.

District Justice Christopher Mattox arraigned Powell, and her bail was set at 10% of $50,000.

Powell was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where she will await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 15.

Detective Jamison Rogers led the investigation.

