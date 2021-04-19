Upland Police Traffic Stop Finds DelCo Man With Unregistered Handgun

A man was found with an unregistered handgun during a police traffic stop in Upland, Delaware County, authorities said.

Officers found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun when they stopped Michael Johnson, 29, of Linwood in the area of the 1400 block of Kerlin Street on Sunday, Upland Borough police said.

A check of Johnson's records showed he did not have a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said.

Johnson was arrested on weapons offenses and arraigned before MDJ Christopher Mattox.

He was subsequently remanded to George W Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bail.

Johnson's preliminary hearing before MDJ Georgia Stone is set for May 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.