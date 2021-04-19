Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Number Of Americans Infected Despite Being Vaccinated, CDC Says
Police & Fire

Upland Police Traffic Stop Finds DelCo Man With Unregistered Handgun

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Michael C. Johnson Jr.
Michael C. Johnson Jr. Photo Credit: Upland Borough Police Department

A man was found with an unregistered handgun during a police traffic stop in Upland, Delaware County, authorities said.

Officers found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun when they stopped Michael Johnson, 29, of Linwood in the area of the 1400 block of Kerlin Street on Sunday, Upland Borough police said.

A check of Johnson's records showed he did not have a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, police said.

Johnson was arrested on weapons offenses and arraigned before MDJ Christopher Mattox.

He was subsequently remanded to George W Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bail. 

Johnson's preliminary hearing before MDJ Georgia Stone is set for May 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.