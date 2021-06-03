Upland PD: Woman Spotted With White Powder Around Nose Busted With Meth

A 37-year-old woman spotted by a police officer with white powder around her nose was busted with methamphetamine, authorities in Delaware County said.

Upland Borough police officer Ervin was on patrol when he spotted a woman who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance around 5:20 p.m. on March 4, near West 22nd Street and Upland Avenue, police said.

Ervin stopped the woman, identified as Katie Tobin, 37, of Trainer, and noticed she had white powder around one of her nostril's, along with other physical indicators of potential drug intoxication, police said in a release.

An eventual search of Tobin's belongings yielded a glassine bag of white powder (field tested positive for methamphetamine) as well as several used and unused hypodermic needles, police said.

Tobin was arrested for drug possession and public intoxication and held for arraignment.

