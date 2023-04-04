Two Children Dead In Upper Darby Fire (DEVELOPING)

Two children died in an early-morning fire in Upper Darby, various news outlets are confirming.

Fire officials at the scene say the 4 a.m. blaze on the 3000 block of Margate Road killed the youngsters and injured their mom — who is believed to have jumped out of a window — along with two firefighters, according to NBC10 and 6abc.

Firefighters battled flames on the second floor of the building, but had it under control in approximately 25 minutes, fire officials said at the scene.

A smoke alarm could apparently be heard only in the basement of the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

