Trio Of Darby Teens Violating Curfew Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Marijuana, Police Say

A trio of Darby teenagers who were breaking curfew were nabbed with a loaded ghost gun and marijuana, authorities said.

Three 17-year-old boys fled when they saw the officers trying to stop them in the area of Noblet Avenue and Tribbett Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Darby Township police said.

The juveniles hid behind a shed on the 1100 block of Tribbett Avenue in an attempt to elude police, but they were eventually arrested, authorities said.

Officers found small amounts of marijuana on the boys, they said. They also said they found a black semi-automatic 9mm ghost gun near the shed.

The gun had an extended magazine with 31 live rounds of ammunition, police said.

The trio was charged with the violation of the state uniform firearms act and related offenses.

The teens were placed on GPS monitoring and released to their parents until a preliminary hearing is scheduled, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.