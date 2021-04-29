Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trapped Driver Extricated In King of Prussia Road Crash

Nicole Acosta
Radnor fire company
Radnor fire company Photo Credit: Radnor Fire Company

A trapped driver was extricated from their car after a collision on King of Prussia Road in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Rescue crews freed the driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, around noon in Radnor Township, according to Radnor Fire Department.

The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Crews remained on scene until both cars were removed by a towing company.

