Trapped Driver Extricated In King of Prussia Road Crash

A trapped driver was extricated from their car after a collision on King of Prussia Road in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Rescue crews freed the driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, around noon in Radnor Township, according to Radnor Fire Department.

The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Crews remained on scene until both cars were removed by a towing company.

