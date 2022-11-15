Three Victims Killed In North Philly House Fire: Reports

Three people were killed in a house fire in north Philadelphia, multiple outlets are reporting.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street in upper north Philadelphia for a structure fire at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to reports.

There, a 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were found dead on the second floor, authorities told reporters.

Three people inside the home jumped out of windows to escape the blaze, including a 39-year-old man, who later died from his injuries, multiple reports indicate.

Another resident who jumped, a 34-year-old man, was placed in critical condition by the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15, the reports add.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it appears to have started in one home before spreading to others nearby, several outlets wrote.

