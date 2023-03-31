'Threatening' Social Media Posts Lead To Delco Teen's Arrest, Cops Say

A 14-year-old was arrested in the City of Chester after police say he made "several" social media posts threatening "local schools."

The teen was taken into custody on East 22nd Street just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, Chester police said in a release. No further details were reported.

City police previously said they investigated a social media post warning "At 1115 hours there will be shooting" on Wednesday, March 29. The department determined that threat was a "hoax," and have not said if it was connected to Thursday's arrest.

Authorities did not name the school allegedly under threat.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.