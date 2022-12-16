Contact Us
Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
Philly police are searching for the man who installed secret card-scanning devices on a Roxborough ATM.
Philly police are searching for the man who installed secret card-scanning devices on a Roxborough ATM. Video Credit: YouTube/Philadelphia Police

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. 

The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine. 

The next day, staff found a card reading device and a small video camera attached to the ATM, police said. Investigators later determined the devices were capturing card information and PIN numbers entered on the machine. 

To submit an anonymous tip, call  215-686-8477 or visit the Philadelphia police website. 

