Teen Shot In Prospect Park, Police Say

A teenager was shot in Prospect Park Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 600 block of 11th Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy. Prospect Park police chief Dave Madonna said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he underwent extensive surgery, police said. His status is unknown.

"This is a quiet town and this event is an anomaly," Madonna said on Facebook.

"In fact, this is the first incident of its kind in the almost 3 years I’ve been here. I ask everyone for their patience as we dive further into this investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to message Chief Madonna or call 610-534-2222.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.