Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Teen Gunman Wanted In Deadly Upper Darby Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jermaine Young
Jermaine Young Photo Credit: Upper Darby Township Police Department

A teenage suspect wanted in the shooting death of another teen in Upper Darby has been arrested, authorities said.

Jermaine Young, 16, has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder, criminal homicide, and involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses, in the killing of a 14-year-old boy on Friday, July 1, Upper Darby police said.

The victim was among a group of five others who were shooting a music video when Young accidentally fired inside a Ruskin Lane home around 6:30 p.m., CBS3 reports.

Young was being held at the Abraxas Academy detention center in Morgantown in lieu of $300,000 bail, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.