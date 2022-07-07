Teen Gunman Wanted In Deadly Upper Darby Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested

A teenage suspect wanted in the shooting death of another teen in Upper Darby has been arrested, authorities said.

Jermaine Young, 16, has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder, criminal homicide, and involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses, in the killing of a 14-year-old boy on Friday, July 1, Upper Darby police said.

The victim was among a group of five others who were shooting a music video when Young accidentally fired inside a Ruskin Lane home around 6:30 p.m., CBS3 reports.

Young was being held at the Abraxas Academy detention center in Morgantown in lieu of $300,000 bail, court records show.

