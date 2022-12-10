Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel

Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel.

It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.

The employee was at the front desk when a masked man wearing all black walked in through the locked sliding front doors and asked them to put money into a bag, police said.

The suspect displayed a dark-colored semi-automatic pistol but was unable to run off with any cash, according to authorities. He fled in the direction of Lawrence Road.

Now, police are looking to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip on Crimewatch.

