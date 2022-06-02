Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Breaking News: PA Corrections Lieutenant, Mom Found Dead In Woods, Husband Killed By Police In VA: Authorities
Police & Fire

Student Charged After Bringing BB Gun To Eddystone Elementary School

Nicole Acosta
Eddystone Elementary School
Eddystone Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A child was charged Thursday, June 2, after they showed up to a Delaware County middle school with a BB gun, authorities said.

At the start of the school day, police were called to Eddystone Elementary School, where they confiscated the BB gun and identified the student accused of bringing it in, Eddystone police said.

Police said the unidentified student was "charged accordingly," but did not specify those charges.

No injuries were reported.

"This incident is a serious matter, and we will continue working hand and hand with school officials for maximum safety," police said in a Facebook statement.

