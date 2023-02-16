Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Stolen Car Crashes On Twin Bridges After Chase Through Philly: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
The Twin Bridges over the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia
The Twin Bridges over the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A street chase through Philadelphia ended when the suspects crashed their allegedly stolen car and fled on foot, according to the police. 

It started at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when officers noticed a southbound Kia on Roosevelt Boulevard driving erratically and weaving through traffic, the department told Daily Voice. 

Authorities said they began a pursuit after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen. The chase came to a halt on the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park when the Kia crashed into two other vehicles, police said. 

Officials said that three people hopped out of the car and ran down the embankment, but only two male suspects have been arrested. No injuries were reported, and the Kia was towed from the scene, they added.

To submit a confidential tip to Philadelphia police, call 215-686-8477.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.