Stolen Car Crashes On Twin Bridges After Chase Through Philly: Police

A street chase through Philadelphia ended when the suspects crashed their allegedly stolen car and fled on foot, according to the police.

It started at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when officers noticed a southbound Kia on Roosevelt Boulevard driving erratically and weaving through traffic, the department told Daily Voice.

Authorities said they began a pursuit after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen. The chase came to a halt on the Twin Bridges in Fairmount Park when the Kia crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

Officials said that three people hopped out of the car and ran down the embankment, but only two male suspects have been arrested. No injuries were reported, and the Kia was towed from the scene, they added.

To submit a confidential tip to Philadelphia police, call 215-686-8477.

