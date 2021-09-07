State Police Looking For PA Man Who Shot Woman Inside Media Apartment

PA State Police are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say shot a woman in her apartment in Media and fled the scene last weekend.

Troopers responding to the 1000 block of West Baltimore Pike around 5:20 a.m. on July 3 were told Arthur H. Disanto Jr., 41, shot a woman one time and fled in an unknown direction, according to PA State Police.

The victim was taken to Chester Crozer Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Disanto is currently wanted for attempted homicide and his whereabouts are unknown.

He frequents Drexel Hill (Delaware County) and Coatsville (Chester County), state police said.

PA State Police are urging anyone with information on Disanto's whereabouts to call PSP Media and speak to Tpr. Pawlowski 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.