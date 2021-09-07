Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

State Police Looking For PA Man Who Shot Woman Inside Media Apartment

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Arthur H. Disanto Jr.
Arthur H. Disanto Jr. Photo Credit: PA State Police

PA State Police are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say shot a woman in her apartment in Media and fled the scene last weekend.

Troopers responding to the 1000 block of West Baltimore Pike around 5:20 a.m. on July 3 were told Arthur H. Disanto Jr., 41, shot a woman one time and fled in an unknown direction, according to PA State Police.

The victim was taken to Chester Crozer Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Disanto is currently wanted for attempted homicide and his whereabouts are unknown. 

He frequents Drexel Hill (Delaware County) and Coatsville (Chester County), state police said.

PA State Police are urging anyone with information on Disanto's whereabouts to call PSP Media and speak to Tpr. Pawlowski 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.