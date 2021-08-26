State Police: ChesCo Man Exposes Himself, Masturbates Inside DelCo Wegmans Store

A 22-year-old Chester County man was arrested on multiple charges for exposing himself and masturbating inside a Delaware County grocery store, authorities said.

Shoppers and video surveillance confirmed that Thomas Worth, of Birmingham Township, "exposed his genitals and masturbated" inside the Wegmans store on Applied Bank Boulevard in Concord Township around 5 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Worth was taken into custody on Thursday and subsequently charged with stalking, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and related charges.

PA State Police are urging any other victims to call the Troop K Media station at 484-840-1000 or message at 484-840-1008.

