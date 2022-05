One person was shot and killed while shopping at a market in Chester City Wednesday, May 4, 6abc reports.

The 20-year-old victim was apparently inside the KNF Market on West 3rd Street when he was shot around 10 a.m., the outlet says citing police.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.