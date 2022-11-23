Contact Us
Police & Fire

Serial Rapist Convicted Of 13-Year-Old Girl's Sex Assault In Delco: Police

Mac Bullock
Haralambos Giannopoulos, 38, of Nether Providence, was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.
A Delaware County man is guilty of the rape of a 13-year-old girl, authorities say.

Haralambos Giannopoulos, 38, of Nether Providence Township, was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of a minor following four hours of jury deliberation on Thursday, Nov. 17, police said in a statement. 

His victim, now 19, took the stand to give emotional testimony during the three-day trial.

“I am extremely pleased with the verdict, which is the result of many hours of hard work on a very sensitive case,” said township police Chief David Splain.

According to investigators, Giannopoulos was previously charged with raping an unconscious woman in Delaware County. That case ended in a mistrial last year, they added. 

Giannopoulos is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 13, officials said. 

