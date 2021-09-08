Contact Us
Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Police Search For Missing DelCo Woman

Nicole Acosta
Dynesha Robinson
Dynesha Robinson Photo Credit: Folcroft Borough Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Delaware County woman.

Dynesha Robinson was last seen on Aug. 6 around 3 a.m. leaving the Papa Johns in Brookhaven, Folcroft Borough police said.

Robinson is believed to be driving a black Hyundai Sonata with the Pennsylvania license plate LJW-6361.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 9-1-1, submit a tip on CrimeWatch or contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 ext 880 or dwhite@folcroftpolice.org.

