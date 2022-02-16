Search Underway For Missing DelCo Man On Autism Spectrum

A search is underway for a missing man on the Autism spectrum, authorities in Delaware County said.

Brandon Wisham, 22, of Prospect Park, was last seen driving a black 2000 GMC Jimmy on Pottstown Pike in Chester County late Saturday, Feb. 12, and twice the next day in French Creek State Park, local police said.

He was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 14.

His family told authorities that he is on the autism spectrum and is diagnosed with social anxiety. He does not have a cellphone, wallet, or access to credit cards or cash, police said.

The car has a lift kit, knobby tires, aftermarket floodlights in the grille, and two lights mounted on a roof rack, police said.

Wisham is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to police.

If you've seen Wisham or have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call 911, or if outside of Delaware County, (610)- 565- 6500 and reference Prospect Park police incident number 22-0516.

