Rowdy Philly-Bound Passenger Removed From Flight In Viral Video

Police in Miami hauled away a Philadelphia-bound Frontier Airlines passenger who was seen shouting at others in a widely-circulated TikTok.

The now-viral video, which has notched up nearly half a million views since it was posted by @kir.amore on Wednesday, March 22, begins with a woman standing in the aisle arguing with a seated man.

"If you're really from Philly, show me what's up," she appears to say. The argument continues and other passengers are heard reacting before the plane's PA system chimes in.

In the next shot, the woman is seen being physically carried across the tarmac by five Miami-Dade police officers who then try to put her in a squad car.

Miami-Dade Police Department was not immediately available for comment to Daily Voice.

"On Wednesday, March 22, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane," Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

"Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement. We defer to the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.