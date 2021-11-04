Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Killing Of Upper Darby's Dianna Brice
Police & Fire

Ridley PD: Wawa Employees Recognize Red Bull Thief Who Returned To Crime Scene

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Folsom Wawa/Sylvester Brown
Folsom Wawa/Sylvester Brown Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ridley PD

A man wanted for stealing three cases of Red Bulls from a Folcroft Wawa returned to the store hours later and was promptly taken into custody after being recognized by store employees, authorities said.

The store surveillance system captured a man later identified as Sylvester Brown take the cases valued at $236.88 from the store on E. McDade Boulevard in the Folsom Section of town around 11:25 p.m. on April 1, Ridley police said.

Brown left the store through the side door that is not intended for customer use and fled in a Green Chevrolet Pick-up with Delaware registration, police said.

Then, about an hour later, Brown returned to the store and an employee who recognized him from the surveillance tapes called local authorities, police said.

Brown was standing by the stock room door watching the employees, but when he realized he was being watched, he fled the scene in the same green pick-up truck, police said.

Ridley Officer Mark Tancredi saw the truck pull out of the Wawa. The officer stopped the truck at MacDade Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, and spotted Red Bull in the back seat, police said.

Brown was arrested and charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and display of registration plate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.