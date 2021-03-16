Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
RANKINGS: 5 Most Popular Doughnut Shops In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
Jacquette's Bakery in Broomall, PA
Jacquette's Bakery in Broomall, PA Photo Credit: Jacquette's Bakery Instagram

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.

Here are five shops you can try today in Delaware County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Factory Donuts, Media

Phatso's Bakery, Chester

Traub's Bakery, Prospect Park

Jacquette's Bakery, Brooomall

Firehouse Donuts, Springfield

