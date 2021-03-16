RANKINGS: 5 Most Popular Doughnut Shops In Delaware County

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.

Here are five shops you can try today in Delaware County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Factory Donuts, Media

Phatso's Bakery, Chester

Traub's Bakery, Prospect Park

Strawberry week feature: A donut cut in half filled with light chocolate cream and strawberries! Deliciousness is only a bite away! 🍓🍫 Posted by Traub's Bakery on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Jacquette's Bakery, Brooomall

Firehouse Donuts, Springfield

Did we miss one? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com

