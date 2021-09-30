Police Seek Public's Help In Deadly Hit-Run Crash In DelCo

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday in Delaware County.

Officers responding to the 2200 block of Wetherill Street at 8:22 p.m. discovered an "older, thin man" lying face down in the roadway, according to Chester City police captain James Chubb.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle near the 1400 block of Kerlin Street and was dragged to the 2200 block of Wetherill St where he was found.

The crash happened sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., Chubb said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Detective Ryan Stewart (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447- 8429 or rstewart299@chesterpolice.org or Sergeant Lawrence Patterson (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4126 or pattersonl@co.delaware.pa.us.

