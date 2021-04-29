Police: Routine Chester City Traffic Stop Nets Loaded Weapons, Magazines, 2 Arrests

Two people were arrested after a routine Chester City traffic stop turned up multiple loaded weapons, including a stolen pistol, authorities said.

Phillip A. Thompson, 29, and Sherrell L. Caldwell, 28 were stopped in their black 2020 Chevrolet Equinox when they allegedly ignored a posted “do not enter” sign and drove into a restricted construction area near 12th and Madison Street around 8:25 p.m. on April 19, City of Chester police said.

When an officer discovered that Thompson had an expired insurance card and was did not have a rental agreement, he apparently became non-compliant, and both Thomson and Caldwell were removed from the car, police said.

As Thompson was detained for what officers described as aggressive behavior, an inspection of the car turned up two firearms in the center console, police said.

After a search warrant was executed for the car, police found a total of three firearms including one stolen Glock model 17 9mm pistol loaded with one round of ammunition in the chamber and 17 rounds in the magazine, one Steyr S9 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, and one Mini Draco 7.62 x 39 pistol loaded with one round of ammunition in the chamber and (15) rounds in the magazine, police said.

A spare 7.62 magazine was recovered, police said.

A check in N.C.I.C revealed that Caldwell did not possess a license to possess a firearm and Thompson as a convicted felon prohibiting him from being in possession as well, police said.

“I was able to view a Facebook video where some of the public approached the officers at the stop and were verbally abusive towards them. Some even demanding the officers to show the firearms. This video doesn’t depict all the circumstances involved nor doesn’t make the officer's job any easier when dealing with a vehicle stop," Commissioner Steven M. Gretsky said.

"We had (35) homicide victims last year, several of which were juveniles. Some of the same people who are critical of the gun violence turn around and complain when officers are removing illegal firearms and high-powered pistols like a Draco from our community. That’s very disheartening.”

Thompson and Caldwell were both arraigned by District Justice Ann Berardocco.

Thompson’s bail was set at 10% of $250,000 while Caldwell’s bail was set at 10% of $100,000.

Both were committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where they will await a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

