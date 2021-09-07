Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police Probe Fatal Chester City Crash

Nicole Acosta
Crozer EMS
Crozer EMS Photo Credit: Crozer EMS/Facebook

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash, could have possibly been involved in an unknown incident prior to the crash.

Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July 8 noticed a car that ended up on the sidewalk in front of 1619 Edgmont Avenue, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Officers discovered the driver had struck a tree head-on causing heavy front-end damage to the vehicle, police said.

Fire crews were able to free the trapped man, but paramedics with Crozer-Chester Medical Center pronounced him dead at the scene, having suffered from serious lower extremity wounds, police said.

The man's identity and cause of death are pending.

An ensuing investigation found that the man was involved in an unknown incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Edgmont Avenue.

"Investigators at this time are attempting to determine if this incident was a contributing factor of the accident," police said.

Police are urging anyone who has any information regarding the case to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Daniel McFarland (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4716 or mcfarlandd@co.delaware.pa.us.

