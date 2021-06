Police in Delaware County are investigating a double shooting that killed one and injured another in Chester Monday night, reports say.

Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds along the 200 block of West 4th Street around 9 p.m., 6abc reports.

There was no word about any suspects or the status of the second victim.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.