Police ID 14-Year-Old Shot Dead In West Philly

Philadelphia authorities have named the teenager fatally shot in Overbrook Park over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Haddington Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 for reports of an active shooting, the department told Daily Voice.

They arrived to find 14-year-old Anthony Pinkney of Kingsessing suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. The teen was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the shooting, at 9:23 p.m., they added.

A police investigation is ongoing, the department said.

In a GoFundMe campaign posted by Pinkney's loved ones on Monday, March 6, a family friend said the teenager was walking with friends when the shots rang out.

"We are all plagued with this senseless gun violence, but it hits hard when it’s a 14-year-old teenager," wrote page organizer Ayanna Hughes.

Within just a few hours of launch, the GoFundMe has raised more than $900 of its $5,000 goal — money that Hughes says will help the family navigate funeral costs in their time of grief.

Pinkney enjoyed playing football and basketball, gaming on his PlayStation, and dancing with his mom, Hughes said. He was an eighth-grade student enrolled at Excel Middle Years Academy, she added.

Click here to support Anthony Pinkney's family on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.