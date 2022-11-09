Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Brought Loaded Gun To Airport: Reports

Rapper and Philadelphia native Tierra Whack was cited for disorderly conduct after bringing a loaded gun into the city's airport, according to a report by 6ABC.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the weapon was discovered by X-ray booths in the security line.

Whack is licensed to carry a firearm in Pennsylvania, and police said they believe she made an "honest mistake" by bringing the weapon to the airport, the outlet wrote.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.