Philly Parking Officer's Shooter May Be Linked To NY Murder, Cops Say

The man who shot and killed a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer seemingly at random may have also staged a similar attack on a New York gas station worker, authorities say.

The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.

The victim, later widely reported to be 37-year-old Timothy McKenzie, was placed in critical condition and later died from his wounds.

Now, Philadelphia police believe McKenzie's killer might be responsible for another shooting in New York.

Investigators say a man of a similar description shot a Sunoco gas station employee in the head on the 2200 block of Boston Road in the Bronx on Nov. 22, two days before McKenzie's murder.

The 49-year-old victim in that shooting was also on-the-job at the time of the attack, reports CBS News.

McKenzie's killing was the second attack on Philadelphia's municipal employees in recent weeks. On Nov. 18, 35-year-old sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson was fatally shot in the head while working his route, Daily Voice reported.

Philadelphia police and the city Parking Authority are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

He is described as a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, a blue or black ski mask, grey pants, black boots, and black gloves. He was armed with a silver revolver.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and residents should call 911 if they spot him, detectives added.

To submit an anonymous tip, call or text 215-686-8477, or visit the Philadelphia police website.

