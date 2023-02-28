Philly Mosque Vandal Arrested, Charged

Philadelphia police say they caught the man responsible for vandalizing a mosque in West Oak Lane over the weekend.

Johnathan Boone, 47, of Germantown section, was charged with criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, and criminal trespassing, city police said in a statement Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The incident occurred at Masjidullah, 7401 Limekiln Pike, just before midnight on Friday, Feb. 24, Daily Voice has reported. Mosque leaders posted photos to Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 25 showing crudely painted messages and images on the house of worship's doors and walls.

According to police, the paintings include "'stars of David,' 'Jesus Christ,' 'John Christ,' 'a cross symbol,' and 'say my name.'"

Masjidullah called the incident "a despicable act of vandalism," and issued a joint statement with Congregation Rodeph Shalom and the Perfecting Church to condemn the action.

Philly police have not revealed an apparent motive for the act.

