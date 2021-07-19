Philly Gunman Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Man Outside DelCo Bar

A Philadelphia man taken into custody on a firearms offense following the April shooting death of a man outside a Delaware County bar has now been charged with his murder.

Bruce Brown, 53, is charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and related weapons offenses, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by East Lansdowne Detective Sgt. James B. Cadden.

Police responding to a report of a shooting at Jerry’s Bar on the 700 block of East Baltimore Avenue around 8:10 p.m. on April 8 found Jamil Mallory on the sidewalk suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Paramedics sent him to an area hospital for treatment, where he died five days later.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage from the bar and surrounding businesses, including footage that allegedly showed Brown shooting Mallory, authorities said.

Brown was seen on video parking a custom Ford F-150 across the street from the bar at about 8 p.m., according to the affidavit.

The truck has white lettering that reads, “Car Care Auto Repair” on both sides and bed walls, the affidavit says. Brown was also wearing a blue jacket and pants, a beanie, and "distinctive" eyeglasses.

Brown approached Mallory and a verbal argument broke out.

There, Brown allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Mallory once in the abdomen, authorities said.

As Mallory lay face up on the ground with his hands up, Brown stood over him and fired two more shots into his torso, according to the affidavit.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses who put Brown at the bar that night, authorities said.

The first said the argument was about an unpaid car repair bill and that they attempted to defuse the situation by paying some of the amount owed, according to the affidavit.

The second witness said they also saw a verbal confrontation inside the bar between Mallory and Brown and advised Brown to avoid any trouble, the affidavit says.

The second witness also identified Brown from a photo array, and said they had reviewed surveillance video from that night and identified Brown as the shooter from that footage, authorities said.

On the morning of April 12, Cadden saw Brown at his job, Car Care Auto Repair at on East Marshall Road, allegedly wearing the same clothing from the April 8 video, according to the affidavit.

The truck from the video was also seen parked on the lot, authorities said.

When Cadden approached Brown on foot, the affidavit says Brown ran into the business and locked himself inside, refusing to speak or answer the door.

After obtaining a search warrant later that day, the Upper Darby SWAT Team entered the building, authorities said.

Brown could not initially be found, but was discovered barricaded inside of a utility closet with a .44 caliber revolver and several ammunition magazines for other pistols, the affidavit says.

Brown is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a 1991 conviction from robbery and conspiracy to robbery, according to the affidavit.

He was being held in Delaware County Jail with bail denied.

Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 20 before Magisterial District Judge Harry J. Karapalides.

