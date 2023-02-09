Philly Cop Shot On Duty 'Will Be Okay': Mayor

The Philadelphia police officer shot in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 8 is out of surgery and expected to recover, city officials say.

The officer was shot during the afternoon in southwest Philadelphia and rushed to the hospital, the department has confirmed to Daily Voice.

The injured cop was visited in the hospital Wednesday evening by Philly Mayor Jim Kenney, who said after that the officer "will be okay."

On Facebook, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby said that the wounded policeman was "out of surgery and in stable condition."

According to a police press release, the officer was conducting a "vehicle investigation" near 60th and Summer streets in West Philadelphia when he was shot twice in the abdomen at about 3:40 p.m.

At a press conference outside the hospital late Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters from multiple outlets that the identity of the injured officer is not yet being released.

Several outlets have reported that three suspects were in custody as of Wednesday night, but Philadelphia police did not immediately confirm the arrests.

