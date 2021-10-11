Pennsylvania Police Officer Charged With Selling Impounded Vehicle

A Chester police officer was charged Wednesday for selling an impounded vehicle, authorities said.

In Aug. 2020, Robert Shaughnessy, 35, gave a vehicle identification number (VIN) from a police-seized blue 2013 Yamaha ATV to another person so they could create a forged bill of sale and illegally take possession of the vehicle, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Shaughnessy, of Collingdale, also used his police credentials to check the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN) to ensure that the ATV was not reported stolen, authorities said.

CLEAN access is restricted to law enforcement personnel for official use only, and accessing the system for personal reasons is prohibited.

After the person got the ATV using a forged document, Shaughnessy texted, "I can get you more [vehicles] when I tow em with no title," according to authorities.

“Rather than fulfilling his oath to serve the people of Chester, the defendant used his position of power and access to obtain and sell an impounded vehicle,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“Enforcing the law does not put you above it. My office will continue to uncover public corruption — wherever it’s found.”

Shaughnessy was sworn in as a patrol officer with the City of Chester Police Department in Sept. 2019, according to a press release by the Office of Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland.

He is being charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception, unlawful use of a computer, criminal use of a communication facility, official oppression, and obstructing the administration of the law or other government function.

He was released from Delaware County Prison after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 22.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari.

