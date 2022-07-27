Contact Us
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Crash On I-95, Pickup Truck Sought: Police

Nicole Acosta
The blue Ford F-150 that police say fled the scene of a deadly crash on I-95 last weekend.
The blue Ford F-150 that police say fled the scene of a deadly crash on I-95 last weekend.

A pedestrian was killed on I-95 on Saturday, July 23, according to police, who are looking for a pickup truck that fled the scene.

The 44-year-old victim was on the northbound shoulder near mile marker 2.4 in Upper Chichester Township when a blue Ford F-150 struck him, a motorcycle, and another truck, and kept going around 9:10 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The damaged Ford fled the scene onto Exit three, police said.

Anyone with information on the inident is asked to contact PSP Media or Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

