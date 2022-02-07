Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In DelCo: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Springfield Township (Delaware County) early Sunday morning, authorities said.

On the morning of Feb. 6, officers were responded to the 100 block of North State Road on a report of a pedestrian crash, Springfield police said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. It was not immediately known if charges were filed.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. McNeely @ 610-544-5504.

