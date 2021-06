A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Delaware County Thursday afternoon, reports say.

The person was reportedly killed just after 4 p.m. in Marcus Hook, leaving Amtrak to temporarily suspend service between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, officials told 6abc.

Septa also temporarily suspended service.

Click here for the full report by 6abc Action News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.