PD: Ridley Twp. Driver Found In Middle Of Road Near Overturned Car, Busted With Box Of Drugs

A Ridley Township driver was found in the middle of the road near an overturned car, and later arrested when police also found a jewelry box of drugs in the car Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An officer was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. when pedestrians told him they spotted an overturned vehicle in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue, Ridley Township police said.

When the officer approached the car, he found Casey Moore, 40, sitting next to the passenger side door, uninjured, police said.

Moore denied being the driver of the car and said she was solely the passenger, and the driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

Witnesses urged she was in the car alone, to which Moore eventually admitted she had inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the accident, police said.

While speaking with Moore, police said she had "bloodshot glassy eyes, dilated pupils, slurred speech and an unsteady gait."

Moore later admitted to smoking marijuana and refused a chemical blood test, police said.

In plain view, officers saw a pink jewelry box with drug paraphernalia protruding out of it, police said.

The suspected narcotics were confiscated and will be submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory for forensic analysis.

Moore was also found to have a suspended license (DUI Related) as well as an active bench warrant out of Delaware County.

Moore was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intention, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance or metabolite first offense, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, careless driving, and public drunkenness, court records show.

She was sent to Delaware County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $100,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing date is set for 9 a.m. on June 7.

