PD: Fatal Chester City Crash Ruled Homicide

Police in Delaware County on Friday have ruled a "suspicious death" a homicide after determining that a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash last week died as a result of stab wounds.

Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July 8 noticed a car that ended up on the sidewalk in front of 1619 Edgmont Avenue, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Officers discovered the driver had struck a tree head-on causing heavy front-end damage to the vehicle, police said.

Fire crews were able to free the trapped man, but paramedics with Crozer-Chester Medical Center pronounced him dead at the scene, having suffered from "serious lower extremity wounds," police said.

An ensuing investigation found that the man, later identified as Kevin Canty, 36, was involved in an incident that occurred in the unit block of West 21st Street, authorities said.

During the incident, police believe Canty had suffered two stab wounds to his thigh.

"These wounds were determined to be the cause of death, therefore this suspicious death is now being ruled a homicide," Captain James Chubb said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610- 447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Daniel McFarland (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4716 or mcfarlandd@co.delaware.pa.us.

