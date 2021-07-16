Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PD: Fatal Chester City Crash Ruled Homicide

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crozer EMS
Crozer EMS Photo Credit: Crozer EMS/Facebook

Police in Delaware County on Friday have ruled a "suspicious death" a homicide after determining that a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash last week died as a result of stab wounds.

Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July 8 noticed a car that ended up on the sidewalk in front of 1619 Edgmont Avenue, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Officers discovered the driver had struck a tree head-on causing heavy front-end damage to the vehicle, police said.

Fire crews were able to free the trapped man, but paramedics with Crozer-Chester Medical Center pronounced him dead at the scene, having suffered from "serious lower extremity wounds," police said.

An ensuing investigation found that the man, later identified as Kevin Canty, 36, was involved in an incident that occurred in the unit block of West 21st Street, authorities said.

During the incident, police believe Canty had suffered two stab wounds to his thigh.

"These wounds were determined to be the cause of death, therefore this suspicious death is now being ruled a homicide," Captain James Chubb said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610- 447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Daniel McFarland (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4716 or mcfarlandd@co.delaware.pa.us.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.