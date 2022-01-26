Pair Charged In New Year's Eve Shooting At DelCo Wawa That Killed 1, Injured Another

A pair of men have been charged in a New Year's Eve shooting that killed an 18-year-old man and injured another at a Delaware County Wawa, authorities said.

Jahmier Council, 22, of Chester, PA, and Zymear Jones, 22, of Wilmington, DE, were charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first, second, and third degrees, conspiracy, robbery, and aggravated assault, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jones on Tuesday in Delaware, while Council remains at large.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Nasir Allen, 18, and two other people, according to investigators, arrived in a red Toyota Corolla at the Wawa on Market Street in Linwood on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2021, in order to sell half a pound of marijuana for $1,000.

When the buyer, later identified as Council, got into the car to complete the transaction, it was discovered that the money was less than the amount agreed to and was counterfeit, the DA's office said.

A struggle erupted between Council and one of the passengers in the car, identified in records as "Complainant No. 3", and Council attempted to exit the vehicle, authorities said.

That's when a second passenger got out of the car and was shot in the back, investigators said. After hearing the gunshot, Allen got out of the car.

"Complainant No. 3" heard another gunshot and saw Allen collapse to the ground, according to the DA's office.

Lower Chicester officers were called to the store around 2:30 p.m., and pronounced Allen dead at the scene, while the second shooting victim was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

Surveillance footage later obtained by investigators shows a man later identified as Jones, standing inside the Wawa before the Toyota Corolla pulls in, according to the DA's office.

Jones is then seen shooting toward Allen and the second shooting victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the identities of the alleged suspects as Jones and Council.

Further investigation revealed that Jones was out on a bench warrant on an assault charge and was, therefore, ineligible to possess a firearm, the DA's office said. He was additionally charged with felony firearms offenses.

“The suspects, in this case, planned to steal a half-pound of marijuana from the decedent. Instead, one individual is dead, a second grievously injured, and the two young suspects face a lifetime behind bars," DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

"The lives of four people and their families have been ruined forever over a half-pound of pot. This is a tragic, but all too common, story. Even as I acknowledge the senselessness of these losses, I am committed to holding these suspects accountable for their crimes."

Jones is awaiting extradition from Delaware. Upon extradition, he will be remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility without bail.

A preliminary hearing date is pending.

Anyone with information on Council's whereabouts is urged to contact Criminal Investigation Detective Dave Tyler at 610-633-8121.

