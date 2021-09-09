Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
PA Woman, Inmate Smuggled Drugs Through Mail Into DelCo Jail, DA Says

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Cynthia Rees, 39, and Amir Sanchez, 41.
(L-R): Cynthia Rees, 39, and Amir Sanchez, 41. Photo Credit: Delaware County DA's Office

A Pennsylvania woman and an inmate were charged with smuggling drugs through the mail into a Delaware County jail, authorities said.

Working with the members of the Narcotics Task Force, during February through August, the mailroom staff at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Concord intercepted eight packages containing synthetic cannabinoids and suboxone, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

One of the packages was sent by Cynthia Rees, 39 to inmate Amir Sanchez, 41. The other packages were linked to Rees and were sent to various inmates at GWH, the DA's office said.

A search warrant was served on Sept. 3 at Rees' Brookhaven home. The search confiscated approximately $25,000 in cash, Xanax, Adderall, and drug-related paraphernalia, authorities said.

Sanchez was taken into custody on Sept. 8 for his role as a co-conspirator of Rees. At that time Sanchez was awaiting trial on charges unrelated to the current investigation, the DA's office said.

“I want to commend everyone involved in disrupting this drug trafficking operation, particularly members of the Narcotics Task Force Sergeant Anthony Ruggieri and Detective Brian Alexander of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and Detective Sean Gallagher of the Darby Township Police Department, as well as the excellent work of CID Analyst Maria Cerino," Stollsteimer said.

"I also want to commend the staff at GWH. The investigation into this drug trafficking operation would not have been successful without the incredible cooperation and assistance of the staff at GWH. These public servants are on the front line for us every day, and they should be recognized for their dedication to this important work."

Bail was set at 10 percent of $150,000 for both Rees and Sanchez. Both defendants have been remanded to GWH.

