PA Walmart Thief In Pagan's Motorcycle Gang Vest Busted With Loaded Handgun

A man trying to swipe items from Walmart by hiding them in a Pagan's Motorcycle Gang vest was busted with a loaded handgun that he wasn't licensed to carry, authorities in Delaware County said.

Patrick Sean Griffin, Sr. was stopped by officers at the MacDade Boulevard store in Darby Township on July 29, after he was captured on surveillance taking several items out of their packaging and concealing them in his denim vest, local police said.

Loss Prevention and police attempted to stop Griffin at the exit, but he turned away and re-entered the store near the self-checkout area in an attempt to get away from the officers, authorities said.

Before talking to the officers, Griffin he removed his denim vest and tossed it under a shelving rack, according to police. Officers retrieved the vest and found wrapped inside the vest was a black semi-automatic Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun with three three, live rounds of ammunition, police said.

At the time of the arrest, Griffin did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm. He was charged with the violation of the Pennsylvania uniform firearms act and related charges, and arraigned with bail was set to 10% of $100,000. He was transported to George Hill Correctional Facility where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

