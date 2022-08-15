PA Shoplifting Suspect Gets Stuck In Sewer Grate During Escape: Police

Contact Us
A shoplifting suspect got stuck in a sewer grate while trying to elude police in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.
Officers were called on a report of a theft at a CVS pharmacy in the Bryn Mawr section of Radnor Township around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Radnor Township police said.

A chase ensued, and police spotted the man getting into a drain pipe on Conestoga Road near Locust Grove Terrace, they said.

When the officers could no longer see him, they called a local rescue team.

The unidentified man was freed from the culvert around 6:20 p.m. and taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment, police said.

Radnor police turned over the investigation to the Lower Merion Police Department.

