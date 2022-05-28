PA Mom Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shares Pot Edibles With Classmates: Report

A Pennsylvania mom was arrested after her 9-year-old daughter brought marijuana candy edibles to her Delaware County school and shared it with her classmates, all of whom were later hospitalized as a result of the incident, PennLive reports.

Cetorias Collins, 36, of Chester, was charged Thursday, May 26 with endangering the welfare of children, the corruption of minors, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, court records show.

All 10 third-graders at Chester Community Charter School were released from the hospital in stable condition Wednesday, May 25, the outlet says.

Collins was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

Click here for more from PennLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.