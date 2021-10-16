Onlookers Did Nothing To Stop PA Train Rape, Police Say

A Philadelphia man was arrested for raping a woman on a commuter train as other passengers did nothing, authorities said.

Surveillance footage caught Fiston Ngoy, 35, was caught assaulting the woman on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train toward Upper Darby Wednesday night, local police said.

A SEPTA employee called 911 as other passengers did nothing to intervene, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

Ngoy was arrested at 69th Street around 11 p.m., on charges of assault and rape.

The victim was being treated at a local hospital.

Bernhardt told NBC10 he was disturbed by the fact that there were other people on the L train, yet no one did anything to stop the attack.

