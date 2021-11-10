Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car At DelCo Crash Scene

Nicole Acosta
Eddystone police
Eddystone police Photo Credit: Eddystone Borough Police Department/FACEBOOK

An officer was hospitalized after being struck by a car while at the scene of a crash in Delaware County on Monday, authorities said.

The officer was investigating the accident in the 2000 block of Industrial Highway around 6:10 a.m. in Eddystone, local police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released, authorities said.

The officer is recovering at home, police confirmed on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately released. 

