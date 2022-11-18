'Not A Random Act': Police Investigate Murder Of Philly Sanitation Worker

Authorities in Philadelphia have identified the city employee shot and killed in Mayfair on the morning of Friday, Nov. 18 as Ikeem Johnson, a 35-year-old sanitation worker.

Johnson was on his route near Tudor Street and Rowland Street when he was shot at around 10:30 a.m., Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed in a statement.

“This is a hard day for our city’s workforce. I join all of our city employees in mourning the loss of one of our own," the mayor wrote. "Today, we lost a dedicated city employee, a sanitation worker for the Streets Department who was simply doing his job and serving our city."

The shooting remains under investigation, and though detectives are still early on in the process, the mayor said there is evidence that Johnson's murder was not "a random act."

Anyone with information on Johnson's murder is urged to leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

