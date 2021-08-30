No Arrests Made In Deadly Shooting Of Young Girl At Delaware County Football Game, DA Says

No arrests have been made in the deadly drive-by shooting of a young girl at a high school football game in Delaware County Friday night, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School on Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill during the game against Pennsbury around 9 p.m.

Fanta Bility died at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Lansdowne, Delaware County, from a gunshot wound to the chest, 6abc reports.

The girl's 12-year-old sister was also shot and is expected to recover, family members told the news outlet.

“On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred – the senseless death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time," DA Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement Monday.

The ongoing investigation includes an investigation into the police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians in the area surrounding the football stadium, Stollsteimer said.

Authorities say they have no one in custody.

Over $12,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign as of Monday afternoon.

The DA's office sites Bility's age as 8, but GoFundMe organizer Siddiq Mohamed says she was 7.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged contact to County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.